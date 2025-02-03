Ravensburger Avengers Giant Floor Puzzle 60 Piece Puzzle

This awesome 60pc Giant Floor puzzle features 9 favourite Marvel Avengers characters - who is your favourite?

Bestselling puzzle brand worldwide - With over 1 billion puzzles sold, our children's jigsaw puzzles make ideal gifts for boys and great gifts for girls.

Our 60 piece giant floor kids puzzle are crafted with FSC premium quality and measure 70 x 50cm when complete. Great puzzles for Children 4 years old and up. Fully complies with all necessary UK and EU testing standards

Our puzzles use an exclusive, extra-thick cardboard combined with our fine, linen structured paper to create a glare-free puzzle image and give you the best experience possible.

Positively Puzzling - From fun family times together to long term health benefits and day-to-day mindful moments, there are so many positives about the humble Jigsaw! They make a great birthday gift or smashing Christmas gift