Groov-e GVMA105EWE USB-C & USB-A 20W Wall Charger - EU Plug

The Groov-e GVMA105 is the perfect and efficient wall charger. The charger is equipped with a USB-C & USB-A charger to allow you to charge multiple devices at the same time. It carries 20W power delivery to ensure a fast and efficient charge for your devices.

Please note this wall charger has a 2 Pin EU Plug.