Vida Designs Sydney Bunk Bed With Desk, 3ft Single Bed, Grey, 90 x 190cm

Introducing our versatile Sydney Bunk Bed with Desk, the ultimate space-saving solution designed to maximize functionality in your childs bedroom. This 3ft single bunk bed offers a cozy and secure sleeping area on top, while the clever addition of an integrated desk underneath provides a dedicated workspace for studying, reading, or creative projects. One of the standout features of this bunk bed is its adaptable design. Both the ladder and the desk can be positioned on either the left or right-hand side, allowing you to customize the layout to perfectly fit your room's configuration. This flexibility ensures that the bed adapts seamlessly to your space, making it ideal for any bedroom setup. The integrated desk is spacious and sturdy, offering plenty of room for a computer, books, and school supplies, creating a productive environment that encourages learning and creativity. The combination of the bunk bed and desk not only saves floor space but also helps keep the room organized and clutter-free. Crafted from high-quality materials, this bunk bed ensures stability and durability, providing a safe and comfortable sleeping and working environment. Its modern design, with clean lines and a neutral finish, blends effortlessly with any decor, making it a practical and stylish addition to your home. Technical Information: Size: H 172 x W 101.5 x D 198 cm Weight Limit: 120kg Material: Solid Pine Finish: Lacquered Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Single Bed with Integrated Desk: Features a 3ft single bed on top and a spacious desk underneath perfect for studying homework or creative activities maximizing functionality in a compact space. Flexible Ladder Placement: The ladder can be positioned on either the left or right-hand side allowing you to customize the setup to fit your room layout perfectly. Adjustable Desk Placement: The desk can also be placed on either the left or right side providing additional flexibility to suit your rooms configuration and personal preference. Sturdy and Durable Construction: Built from high-quality materials to ensure safety stability and long-lasting use. Space-Saving Design: Combines sleeping studying and storage in one compact unit making it ideal for small bedrooms shared spaces or dorm rooms.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd