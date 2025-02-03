Daily Eats Crunchy Cat Cushions Variety Box 12pc

Daily Eats Crunchy Variety Box (12 pc)

A with vitamins enriched cat treat to help boost your cat’s immune system and promote strong, healthy bones, a tasty range that owners love to buy and cats just love to eat! The variety pack features 12 x 60g pouches including 4 of each of the three flavours chicken, cheese and salmon. These delicious Daily Eats crunchy cushion cat treats are crunchy on the outside with a delicious creamy centre. These scrumptious treats contain absolutely no artifical flavours and have added vitamins and minerals, including taurine to help promote healthy eyes and heart. Simply reseal the pouches with the easy reseal zip to maintain freshness. Key Features: Contains 12 x 60g resealable pouches 3 different flavours: chicken, cheese and salmon No artifical flavours added With taurine for healthy eyes and heart Vitamin enriched with Vitamin A and D3 to help boost cats immune system and for strong and healthy bones Contents/Weight: 12 x 60 g - (720g) Flavours in this pack: Chicken Cheese Salmon

Pack size: 720g

Ingredients

Chicken: Cereals, Meat and animal derivatives (18% chicken), oils and fats, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, milk and dairy products | Cheese: Cereals, Meat and animal derivatives, oils and fats, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, milk and dairy products (4% cheese powder) | Salmon: Cereals, Meat and animal derivatives, oils and fats (1% salmon oil), vegetable protein extracts, Fish and fish derivatives (4% salmon meal), derivatives of vegetable origin

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)