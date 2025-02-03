By Wishtrend Propolis Energy Boosting Essence 100ml

By Wishtrend Propolis Energy Boosting Essence is a powerful Korean face essence designed to boost and revitalize your skin from the very first step, providing a wide range of benefits from daily exfoliation to soothing and hydration. Experience a refreshing burst of hydration that penetrates deep within the skin layers, leaving you with a lightweight and revitalized complexion. This essence effectively hydrates your skin without any heaviness, making it perfect for all skin types. What sets the By Wishtrend Propolis Energy Boosting Essence apart is its unique ability to gently exfoliate dead skin cells without causing any irritation. Say goodbye to rough and dull skin as this essence unveils a smoother and brighter complexion. At the heart of this formula lies the 26% 3-Complex ingredients, a powerful blend of morus alba bark extract, nelumbo nucifera leaf extract, and schisandra chinensis fruit extract. Together, these ingredients work synergistically to provide remarkable anti-inflammatory effects, preventing acne breakouts and soothing stressed skin. Your complexion will be left calm, balanced, and free from redness and irritation. In addition, the inclusion of salix alba bark extract adds another layer of benefits. This gentle chemical exfoliant helps to combat acne, unclog pores, and promote a clearer and healthier-looking complexion. It's the perfect ingredient for those looking to refine their skin texture and keep breakouts at bay. Lastly, propolis extract takes center stage as a potent anti-inflammatory agent. It acts as a protective shield against harmful bacteria, helping to soothe problematic skin and reduce redness. Embrace a clearer and calmer complexion with the power of propolis. Upgrade your skincare routine with the By Wishtrend Propolis Energy Boosting Essence and witness the transformation in your skin. Unlock the secret to a refreshed, hydrated, and glowing complexion. pH 5.2±1.0

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Salix Alba (Willow) Bark Extract, Centaurea Cyanus Flower Water, Schisandra Chinensis Fruit Extract, Morus Alba Bark Extract, Nelumbo Nucifera Leaf Extract, Methylpropanediol, Glycerin, Saccharomyces/Honey Ferment Filtrate, Saccharomyces/Xylinum/Black Tea Ferment, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Propolis Extract, Sodium Citrate, Butylene Glycol, Benzyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium NitrateIngredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

Sold by Skinsider (Skinsider Cosmetics Ltd)