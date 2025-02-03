Mavala Fixator Top Coat 5ml Clear

Mavala Treatment - Top Coat Fixator. Mavala Top Coat Fixator prolongs the life of your manicure by preventing chips and colour fade. Reinforced with Acryl, Top Coat Fixator dries to a hard, elastic glaze and locks in nail colour. Contributing a brilliant shine to nail lacquer this high-performance top coat provides an extra protective shield against colour fading and is chip resistant. Mavala is the most extensive brand in the nail care industry offering a complete range of products for all nail problems. A specialist in care and beauty of nails, their concern is to innovate and to offer solutions to customers. With over 40 years of experience you can get a taste of luxury with these fabulous products. From colours that are both classic and catwalk hot you will find a shade to suit you.

Sold by Nail Polish Direct (KST'S LIMITED)