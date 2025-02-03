Marketplace.
Frontline Wormer Tablets - Dogs > 3kg (2 Tablets)

OverviewThe FRONTLINE wormer treats roundworms & tapeworms in cats and treats roundworms, hookworms, whipworms & tapeworms in dogs.FRONTLINE wormer for cats: Each tablet contains pyrantel and praziquantel. Please read leaflet for full information.FRONTLINE wormer for dogs: Each tablet contains pyrantel, praziquantel and febantel. Please read leaflet for full information. Each tablet is meat-flavoured and can be given with or without food, making it easy to give and enjoyable for your pet. The dog dewormer is suitable for dogs and puppies from 2 weeks of age and weighing at least 3kg. It’s also licensed for use in nursing dogs. The cat dewormer is suitable for cats and kittens from 6 weeks of age and weighing at least 1kg. It’s also licensed for use in nursing cats.Features & BenefitsRoutine wormer - Use every 3 monthsMeat Flavour - Easy to administerLicensed for nursing dogs & catsHow To UseCan be hidden in food/treats or hand fed.Please refer to product images for full dosage guide.Nutrition & IngredientsDogs - Active ingredients: Febantal, Pyrantel Embonate, PraziquantelCats - Active ingredients: Pyrantel and Praziquantel.

Febantal: A broad-spectrum anthelmintic., Pyrantel Embonate: Effective against roundworms, hookworms, and other intestinal worms., Praziquantel: Targets tapeworms and other cestodes.
