Marketplace.
image 1 of Slumberdown Anti Snore Pillow, Medium Support, 1 Pack

Slumberdown Anti Snore Pillow, Medium Support, 1 Pack

No ratings yet

Write a review

£21.99

£21.99/each

Sold and sent by John Cotton Group Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Slumberdown Anti Snore Pillow, Medium Support, 1 Pack
Snoring can not only have a big impact on your sleep but your partners too. That's why Slumberdown, has created the Anti snore pillow, specifically to help relieve the symptoms of snoring. The soft, hollowfibre pillow has been specially designed with an S shaped inner foam core which helps encourage better breathing by supporting the head and neck, and can therefore help reduce snoring and improve sleep. Snuggly hollowfibre filling is soft and comfortable. It gently supports your head and neck so you can move freely through the night. The cotton cover is 100% natural, it's soft and cool to touch, plus it's good at naturally regulating your temperature through the night. This medium support pillow pair is suitable if you sleep on your side or back. The pillows should be cleaned gently with a damp cloth rather than in the washing machine. Made in the UK.
Sold by John Cotton Group Limited

View all Medication & Treatments

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here