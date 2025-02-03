Slumberdown Anti Snore Pillow, Medium Support, 1 Pack

Snoring can not only have a big impact on your sleep but your partners too. That's why Slumberdown, has created the Anti snore pillow, specifically to help relieve the symptoms of snoring. The soft, hollowfibre pillow has been specially designed with an S shaped inner foam core which helps encourage better breathing by supporting the head and neck, and can therefore help reduce snoring and improve sleep. Snuggly hollowfibre filling is soft and comfortable. It gently supports your head and neck so you can move freely through the night. The cotton cover is 100% natural, it's soft and cool to touch, plus it's good at naturally regulating your temperature through the night. This medium support pillow pair is suitable if you sleep on your side or back. The pillows should be cleaned gently with a damp cloth rather than in the washing machine. Made in the UK.

