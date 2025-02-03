Nutriment Adult Working Dog Salmon & Turkey Formula 1.4kg

Nutriment's salmon and turkey formula is packed full of protein, essential fatty acids and other nutrients which are vital for a healthy and happy dog. Fish is an important part of any complete, biologically appropriate diet for dogs, and our responsibly sourced salmon is a great option for adding variety to your dog's diet. Formulated by our in-house canine nutritionists, our salmon formula contains carefully selected, biologically appropriate ingredients, which are free from grains, fillers and additives which can disrupt a dog's digestive system. This great-tasting recipe will be thoroughly enjoyed by your dog, and their digestive, skin, coat, heart and brain health will be promoted due to the nutritional profile of the natural ingredients.

Pack size: 1.4kg

Ingredients

Scottish Farmed Atlantic Salmon, British Turkey with Bone, Fresh Carrots, Fresh Butternut Squash, Fresh Broccoli, Fresh Green Curly Kale, Scottish Cold Water Salmon Oil, Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, Raw Sea Kelp Powder (Laminaria japonica), Bilberry Powder (Vaccinium Mytilus), Spirulina Powder (Spirulina platensis), Whole Milled Sesame Seeds, Wheat Germ Oil (natural vitamin E)

