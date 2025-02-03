Technics Premium Hi-Fi System with Bluetooth & Wi-Fi SCC70MK2EBK

This advanced system combines exceptional sound performance with versatile wireless features, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Chromecast, and AirPlay 2. Immerse yourself in rich, detailed sound that brings your music to life. The SC-C70MK2 utilizes advanced audio technologies to deliver superior sound reproduction, ensuring every note and every beat is reproduced with remarkable clarity and precision. Experience your favorite tracks as if you were in the recording studio.With Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, you can easily stream music wirelessly from your compatible devices. Enjoy the convenience of wireless audio playback, whether it's from your smartphone, tablet, or computer. The built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 features allow you to effortlessly stream music from your compatible devices directly to the SC-C70MK2. Enjoy a seamless streaming experience with high-quality audio transmission and easy control over your music library. Bring your favorite playlists and podcasts to life with a simple tap.

Sold by Hughes Electrical (Hughes TV And Audio Limited)