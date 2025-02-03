Macadamia Smoother Straightening Solution 100ml

Natural Oil Straightwear Smoother Straightening Solution keeps your hair straight and frizz free with the new formula. Leaves your hair soft and shiny and is really good for your hair because it does not contain any harsh chemicals.

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau. Dicaprylyl Ether. Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride. Betaine. Glycerin. Cetearyl Alcohol. Niacinamide. Dimethicone. Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Vp Copolymer. Glyceryl Stearate. Peg-100 Stearate. Parfum/Fragrance. Propylene Glycol. Cellulose. Cetearyl Glucoside. Caprylyl Glycol.Hydroxyacetophenone. Butylene Glycol. Polysilicone-11. Chlorphenesin. Tocopheryl Acetate.

