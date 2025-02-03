Peaky Blinders 150ml Face Wash & 150ml Shave Gel

Marketplace.
This stylish gift set will appeal to any Peaky Blinders fan! Set contains a purifying facial wash and soothing shave gel.A perfect gift for any Peaky Blinders devotee!Suitable for Vegans.Includes: face wash 150ml, shave gel 150ml.Characteristics:• Rids the face of impurities• Hydrates deeply• Makes it easy to shave• Soothes skinHow to use:Use every product from the cosmetic set according to the instructions.

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau. Dicaprylyl Ether. Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride. Betaine. Glycerin. Cetearyl Alcohol. Niacinamide. Dimethicone. Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Vp Copolymer. Glyceryl Stearate. Peg-100 Stearate. Parfum/Fragrance. Propylene Glycol. Cellulose. Cetearyl Glucoside. Caprylyl Glycol.Hydroxyacetophenone. Butylene Glycol. Polysilicone-11. Chlorphenesin. Tocopheryl Acetate.
