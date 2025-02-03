Blackhead Clearing Green Tea Scrub 150ml

Salicylic acid and bamboo powder packs a punch in this dermatologist-tested, blackhead scrub. This face scrub unclogs pores and calms redness for bump-free skin.

• CONTAINS 1% SALICYLIC ACID

• MADE WITH 100% NATURAL EXFOLIANTS AND EXTRACTS

• OIL-FREE

• PARABEN-FREE

• DERMATOLOGIST-TESTED

• NON-COMEDOGENIC

• GLOBALLY, ST. IVES DOES NOT TEST ON ANIMALS AND IS CERTIFIED CRUELTY-FREE BY PETA

How to use-

1. Squeeze a dime sized amount of Blackhead Clearing Green Tea Scrub onto your fingertips and massage onto damp skin.

2. Spread in small circular motions, applying gentle pressure to wake your skin’s natural circulation.

3. Work all over, right up to your hairline and onto the sides of your nose.

4. When you’re done, rinse and pat dry with a clean towel.

5. Use 3 to 4 times a week (depending on skin) for best results.