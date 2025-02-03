Marketplace.
Adidas Deep Care Shower Bar For Women - 100g

Adidas Deep Care Shower Bar For Women - 100g

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by The Fragrance Centre

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Adidas Deep Care Shower Bar For Women - 100g
Adidas Deep Care bar soap is a product for quality hygiene. It washes the skin effectively and rids it of all dirt.Characteristics:• Has a pleasant fragrance• Gives a rich lather• Cleans the skin gently• Do not irritate or dry out skinIngredients:Vegan productHow to use:Apply the soap to the skin, lather gently, and massage. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau. Dicaprylyl Ether. Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride. Betaine. Glycerin. Cetearyl Alcohol. Niacinamide. Dimethicone. Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Vp Copolymer. Glyceryl Stearate. Peg-100 Stearate. Parfum/Fragrance. Propylene Glycol. Cellulose. Cetearyl Glucoside. Caprylyl Glycol.Hydroxyacetophenone. Butylene Glycol. Polysilicone-11. Chlorphenesin. Tocopheryl Acetate.
Sold by The Fragrance Centre (CRM Trading Ltd)

View all Women's Toiletries

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here