Adidas Deep Care Shower Bar For Women - 100g

Adidas Deep Care bar soap is a product for quality hygiene. It washes the skin effectively and rids it of all dirt. Characteristics: • Has a pleasant fragrance • Gives a rich lather • Cleans the skin gently • Do not irritate or dry out skin Ingredients: Vegan product How to use: Apply the soap to the skin, lather gently, and massage. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau. Dicaprylyl Ether. Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride. Betaine. Glycerin. Cetearyl Alcohol. Niacinamide. Dimethicone. Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Vp Copolymer. Glyceryl Stearate. Peg-100 Stearate. Parfum/Fragrance. Propylene Glycol. Cellulose. Cetearyl Glucoside. Caprylyl Glycol.Hydroxyacetophenone. Butylene Glycol. Polysilicone-11. Chlorphenesin. Tocopheryl Acetate.

