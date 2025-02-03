Rio Go Smooth Wet and Dry Lady Shaver

Experience the ultimate in effective hair removal with Go Smooth Wet & Dry Lady Shaver, the perfect female Shaver. This electric lady shaver offers painless and close shaving for legs, the face, underarms, and the bikini line. The advanced 3D floating foil blade ensures the closest shave. Whether you’re at home or travelling, the Wet & Dry Lady Shaver promises complete self-care excellence. Suitable for wet or dry use, it’s the must-have bikini shaver for maintaining delicate areas effortlessly.

Painless Close Shaving 3D Floating Foil Wet & Dry Use USB Quick Charge

Sold by The Dezac Group Ltd