Marketplace.
image 1 of Rio Go Smooth Wet and Dry Lady Shaver

Rio Go Smooth Wet and Dry Lady Shaver

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by The Dezac Group Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Rio Go Smooth Wet and Dry Lady Shaver
Experience the ultimate in effective hair removal with Go Smooth Wet & Dry Lady Shaver, the perfect female Shaver. This electric lady shaver offers painless and close shaving for legs, the face, underarms, and the bikini line. The advanced 3D floating foil blade ensures the closest shave.Whether you’re at home or travelling, the Wet & Dry Lady Shaver promises complete self-care excellence. Suitable for wet or dry use, it’s the must-have bikini shaver for maintaining delicate areas effortlessly.
Painless Close Shaving3D Floating FoilWet & Dry UseUSB Quick Charge
Sold by The Dezac Group Ltd

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here