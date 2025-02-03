Marketplace.
Pantene Pro-V Infinite Lengths Daily Strengthening Mist Strong & Protected Hair 200ml
Restore and protect your hair with Pantene Pro-V Infinite Lengths Daily Strengthening Mist.Instant Strength Boost: This biotin hair spray provides a quick strength boost to dry and damaged hair.Defense Against Environmental Aggressors: Protect your locks from environmental stressors with this leave-in mist.This strengthening mist is enriched with a blend of beneficial ingredients to nourish and fortify your hair, leaving it strong and healthy.Hair Type: Specifically formulated for damaged hair types, targeting issues like split ends.Pack Type: Single item packaging for convenient use at home or on-the-go.The Quantity per Pack: This product contains one (1) bottle of Strengthening Mist (200ml).The Shelf Life: Enjoy this product for up to twelve (12) months after opening.The Country Of Origin: Made in Europe.Elevate your daily hair care routine with Pantene Pro-V Infinite Lengths Daily Strengthening Mist, designed to keep your strands strong, protected, and looking their best.
Formulated for damaged hairBiotin hair spray provides a quick strength boostLeaves hair strong and healthy looking

Ingredients

Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Amodimethicone, Quaternium-80, Panthenol, Benzyl Alcohol, Caprylyl Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Parfum, Oleic Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Tocopheryl Acetate, Behentrimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Trideceth-12, Histidine, Glyceryl Oleate, Disodium EDTA, Niacinamide, Citric Acid, Butylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Caffeine, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Alcohol Denat, Biotin, Rosa Gallica Flower Extract, Silk Extract
