Pantene Pro-V Infinite Lengths Daily Strengthening Mist Strong & Protected Hair 200ml

Restore and protect your hair with Pantene Pro-V Infinite Lengths Daily Strengthening Mist.

Instant Strength Boost: This biotin hair spray provides a quick strength boost to dry and damaged hair.

Defense Against Environmental Aggressors: Protect your locks from environmental stressors with this leave-in mist.

This strengthening mist is enriched with a blend of beneficial ingredients to nourish and fortify your hair, leaving it strong and healthy.

Hair Type: Specifically formulated for damaged hair types, targeting issues like split ends.

Pack Type: Single item packaging for convenient use at home or on-the-go.

The Quantity per Pack: This product contains one (1) bottle of Strengthening Mist (200ml).The Shelf Life: Enjoy this product for up to twelve (12) months after opening.

The Country Of Origin: Made in Europe.

Elevate your daily hair care routine with Pantene Pro-V Infinite Lengths Daily Strengthening Mist, designed to keep your strands strong, protected, and looking their best.