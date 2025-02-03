Bioderma Atoderm SOS Spray 200ml

Atoderm SOS Spray benefits from a new scientific discovery: 2 new biological targets were identified as causing itching for skin prone to atopy or psoriasis. This care also acts on other biological pathways for a global action on either frequent or temporary itching. The new Skin Relief technology (containing Ambora and Green tea extracts) combined with the renowned soothing dermatological active ingredient Enoxolone blocks the biological process responsible for itching right from the start and directly targets each of involved pathways. The Skin Barrier Therapy patent protects even the driest skin from the bacteria that causes itching to intensify. Lastly, Vitamin PP and Squalane supplement the formula in order to supply lipids required to strengthen the skin barrier.

Soothes itching sensations in 60 seconds Reduces the urge to scratch and provides comfort Provides a sensation of freshness

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Dipropylene Glycol, Isostearyl Isostearate, Sucrose Stearate, Squalane, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Pentylene Glycol, Glycyrrhetinic Acid, Cellulose Gum, Mannitol, Polyacrylate Crosspolymer-6, Xylitol, Rhamnose, Tambourissa Trichophylla Leaf Extract, Tocopherol, Lecithin, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Citric Acid, Niacinamide, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Fructooligosaccharides, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Laminaria Ochroleuca Extract

