Marketplace.
image 1 of Bioderma Atoderm SOS Spray 200ml

Bioderma Atoderm SOS Spray 200ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£15.75

£15.75/each

Sold and sent by All Day Group

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Bioderma Atoderm SOS Spray 200ml
Atoderm SOS Spray benefits from a new scientific discovery: 2 new biological targets were identified as causing itching for skin prone to atopy or psoriasis. This care also acts on other biological pathways for a global action on either frequent or temporary itching.The new Skin Relief technology (containing Ambora and Green tea extracts) combined with the renowned soothing dermatological active ingredient Enoxolone blocks the biological process responsible for itching right from the start and directly targets each of involved pathways.The Skin Barrier Therapy patent protects even the driest skin from the bacteria that causes itching to intensify.Lastly, Vitamin PP and Squalane supplement the formula in order to supply lipids required to strengthen the skin barrier.
Soothes itching sensations in 60 secondsReduces the urge to scratch and provides comfortProvides a sensation of freshness

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Dipropylene Glycol, Isostearyl Isostearate, Sucrose Stearate, Squalane, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Pentylene Glycol, Glycyrrhetinic Acid, Cellulose Gum, Mannitol, Polyacrylate Crosspolymer-6, Xylitol, Rhamnose, Tambourissa Trichophylla Leaf Extract, Tocopherol, Lecithin, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Citric Acid, Niacinamide, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Fructooligosaccharides, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Laminaria Ochroleuca Extract
Sold by All Day Group (All Day Pharmacy LLP)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here