285mm Stand Up Black Waikiki Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board & Kit

Waikiki 285mm Inflatable Paddle Board & Kit in Blue and Black

This inflatable paddle board is an ideal all-rounder for paddle boarding on the water.

2 fixed fins and 1 removable fin for stability and speed

With a non-slip EVA pad and easy carry handles to help in and out of the water.

There is an elastic cord net on the shelf to safely secure anything you want to take with you

The paddle board includes a kit containing a storage bag, 3 part aluminium paddle, hand pump, leash with ankle strap and repair sticker.

The kit also includes an aluminium three-piece paddle, adjustable from 178 - 220cm, that will glide through the water and a puncture repair kit for any emergencies that may occur.

Max load capacity - 100kg

Fun for young and old, anyone can learn with no age limit!

IMPORTANT PLEASE READ BEFORE USE: Life saving devices such as Life Jackets and Buoyancy aids should be used at all times and checked before each use.

IMPORTANT: Ankle leashes are not to be used in fast flowing water or where there’s a risk of snagging/entrapment.