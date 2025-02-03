Premier Set of 3 Battery Operated Dancing Flame Candles in Cream

Add these safe and decorative real wax LED flameless candles to your indoor display, not just for Christmas

Supplied as a set of three, each candle requires 3x AAA batteries for the low-power LED to illuminate in Warm White

Features an imitation flame which dances to give a realistic flickering effect

Cream wax colour meaning that they will look great in almost any setting

Includes a deactivatable 6 hour on / 18 hour off timer function which is located as a power setting (Timer/On/Off)

Battery pack and power switches are located underneath the candles

All candles have a diameter of 8cm and varying heights of 13, 14 and 15cm.Watch Video

Video will open in a new window

Using an App? Paste link into a browser window:

