21cm Battery Operated Light up Pumpkin Lantern with Multi-Coloured LEDs

Light up your haunted house this Halloween with this light up Pumpkin lantern. Lanterns are believed to have been placed on windowsills at Halloween and used to keep harmful spirits away from the home. The lantern has a traditional cut out silhouette of a smiling pumpkin with a whilst being illuminated by an eerie, glow of colour changing LEDs. Suitable to be placed on most flat surfaces, the lantern is suitable for indoor use only. The pumpkin lantern decoration is made from plastic and battery operated without the hassle of wires getting in the way. Requires 3 x AAA (batteries not included). Product Dimensions Height: 20cm Diameter: 21cm

Sold by Cheaper Online Ltd