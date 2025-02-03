Marketplace.
image 1 of Brick of Dad Jokes

Brick of Dad Jokes

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Boxer Gifts

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Brick of Dad Jokes

Why do melons have weddings? Because they cantaloupe! The Brick of Dad Jokes is an eye-rolling, groan-inducing collection of hundreds of jokes for the dad joke aficionado in your life. This book is jam-packed with clever quips and unbearable wisecracks that are so bad, they’re good. The perfect gift for the dad who thinks he’s heard them all, this book is sure to add even more jokes to his repertoire, for better or worse.

Sold by Boxer Gifts (Boxer (Llarn) T/A Boxer)

View all Novelty Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here