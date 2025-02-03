Frontline Wormer Tablets For Cats 2 Pack

Frontline Wormer Tablets for Cats is the new wormer for the pet you know best, from the flea and tick brand you know best. Frontline Wormer Tablets for Cats is a broad-spectrum wormer that kills all types of intestinal worms commonly found in the UK:Roundworms Tapeworms It's meat flavoured and can be given with or without food, making it easier to give to your pet. For the treatment of mixed infections with roundworms and tapeworms in cats.

Ingredients

Frontline Wormer Tablets for Cats contains praziquantel and pyrantel embonate

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

