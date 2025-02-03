Silentnight Luxury Faux Fur Heated Throw Fleece Electric Blanket Fast Heat Up

The Silentnight Luxury Faux Fur Heated Throw offers luxurious warmth in minutes, so you can snuggle up and cocoon yourself in cosy, blissful comfort. Luxuriously soft and sensationally strokable, made with beautiful faux fur fabric to provide fluffy cosiness, perfect for the colder months. The 9 heat settings allow you to choose a temperature that is just right for you and the built-in timer allows you to set your perfect length of usage time. Indulgent snuggly comfort is just minutes away! Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products to help the whole family get that ‘great sleep’ feeling.

• 9 HEAT SETTINGS: Featuring 9 heat settings so that you can control your comfort and choose the warmth that suits you best. Select H to pre-heat your throw. Settings L-1 for low gradual heat up, 2-5 for moderate warmth, and 5-8 for faster, ultimate cosiness. RELAX SAFELY: Features HeatSafe overheat protection, protecting against any hot spots for total peace of mind. The Silentnight Luxury Faux Fur Heated Throw will shut off after 2 hours, unless the user sets the time for longer using the built-in timer. For prolonged usage, it is recommended to select setting L or 1. LUXURIOUS WARMTH: The Silentnight Luxury Faux Fur Heated Throw offers luxurious warmth in minutes, so you can snuggle up and cocoon yourself in cosy, blissful comfort. Faux Fur adds extra indulgence and warmth.

Sold by CG Support Services Limited