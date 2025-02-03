HOMCOM Duo Wheelchair Ramp Pushchair Mobility Assist w/Carry Handle

Let HOMCOM help create complete, easy mobility with our portable wheelchair ramp. Built from a sturdy, anti-corrosive aluminium alloy, this ramp for wheelchairs uses a ribbed surface to prevent sliding and has two high side walls to help prevent accidental falls. The ramp for scooters is 61cm long, and applicable height is 5-15cm, recommended height is 5-10cm. Not only for use with wheelchairs, this folding ramp provides ease of access for scooters, bikes and any other unwieldy wheeled object.

No need to use with another step ramp, simply unfold. The aluminium ramp prevents wheels. DOOR RAMP DIMENSIONS

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD