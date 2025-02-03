Marketplace.
ValueLights Nebula Astronaut projector Dimmable Matte White Illuminated Decoration and Integrated LED 5W Multicolour Bulb

The Nebula Astronaut Laser Projector Light is out of this world! Featuring 8 coloured star effects with twinkling stars, the laser projector displays nebulae to transport you to the Milky Way. The astronaut’s head can be rotated 360 degrees, thanks to the magnetic connection, so you can project the nebula wherever you like. There’s a remote control and 3 buttons on the back of the light, that you can use to adjust the colour, brightness and twinkling speed of the stars.
SpeakerAdjustableDimmable
