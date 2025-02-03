Marketplace.
image 1 of ValueLights 3 Pack Dimmable E27 White Plastic GLS LED SMART 7W Multicolour 6500K 560lm Light Bulb

ValueLights 3 Pack Dimmable E27 White Plastic GLS LED SMART 7W Multicolour 6500K 560lm Light Bulb

No ratings yet

Write a review
Energy rating F
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by ValueLights Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

ValueLights 3 Pack Dimmable E27 White Plastic GLS LED SMART 7W Multicolour 6500K 560lm Light Bulb
low-energy, high-brightness, energy-efficient 7W LED smart bulbs. These light bulbs are controlled by an app which allows you to schedule timers to turn them on/off, adjust the brightness, change the colour temperature from warm white to cool white and set a scene within your home. They are voice controlled (Alexa / Google / Siri compatible) allowing you to turn them on/off, change the dimmer percent and colour temperature through voice command. These bulbs are affordable without compromising on quality, the range of products are suitable for everyday use through the power of an app. Compatible with Android and Apple mobile devices.
DimmableSmart
Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)

View all Smart Home

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here