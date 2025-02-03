ValueLights 4 Pack Dimmable E27 White Plastic GLS LED Smart Bulb. 7W Multicolour 6500K 560lm Light Bulb

If you're looking for LED bulbs that are both energy efficient and dimmable, then the pack of four ValueLights TUYA 7W ES E27 LED CCT and Dimmable Smart Bulbs are the perfect choice for you. These handy little bulb use only 7 watts of energy, making it a great way to save on your energy bills. they also feature a dimmable function, so you can create the perfect ambience in any room. So whether you're wanting to create a romantic mood or simply save on your energy bills, the pack of four ValueLights 7W ES E27 LED Dimmable Smart Bulbs are the perfect solution. Please note: To use our ValueLights Smart Bulbs, you must download and sign up to the Smart Life - Smart Living application to your Apple or Android device. Instructions on how to use the Smart Bulbs will be provided when purchased and via the application, too. They can also be voice controlled via a smart device such as an Alexa or Siri.

Dimmable Smart

Sold by ValueLights Ltd (ValueLights Limited)