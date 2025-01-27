Slumberdown Sleep Soundly Climate Control Extra Deep Mattress Topper, 10cm, Single

Here at Slumberdown we know that there is no such thing as perfect when it comes to sleep, but we do believe that with the right bedding, it can be made better! Snoring, dribbling, sneezing- whatever it is keeping you awake at night we have bedding tailored to your needs and it is no different when it comes to our mattress toppers. Slumberdown mattress toppers are a cost effective way to help to enhance your bed and revive your mattress for extra comfort and support as you sleep. Our climate control extra deep 10cm topper is beautifully designed with a soft touch fabric and extra deep hollowfibre filling that bounces back, and thanks to the quilted wave design it keeps a consistent depth throughout. The Temperate fibres help to regulate temperature, keeping you cool in summer and warm and cosy in winter. Our Slumberdown Climate Control Extra deep Mattress topper is available in single, double, king size and super king size. Whichever size you need it will be a perfect fit right to the end of your mattress and is secured in place by strong, durable elasticated straps so you don't need to worry about it moving around in the night. Your mattress topper is easy to keep clean too and can be washed and dried in one day as it is washing machine and tumble dryer friendly. Enhance your mattress: Our mattress topper is an easy and cost-effective way to help give your mattress a new lease of life and provide the support and comfort that you need. No more tossing and turning: Our Climate control mattress topper is temperature regulating, keeping you cool in summer and cosy in winter. A luxurious night’s sleep: Made with a soft touch fabric and generously filled with a plush hollowfibre filling, this extra deep mattress topper is made to bounce back, keeping your topper plump for a comfortable and luxurious sleep night after night. Ultimate comfort: Our extra deep, 10cm topper keeps its depth throughout and fits right to the end of your mattress for full on comfort. Simple to fit: Simply secure to your mattress with the strong and durable elasticated straps, which will hold it in place, so you don’t need to worry about it moving around in the night. Easy to care for: Machine washable and tumble-drier friendly so you can refresh your mattress topper and have it back on your bed the same day.

Temperature Regulating

Sold by John Cotton Group Limited