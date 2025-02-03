Marketplace.
Company of Animals Recall Line Dog Training Lead - 5m Lightweight (8mm Width)

The Company of Animals Long Line Dog Lead gives your dog the freedom to explore while you remain in control. Our dog long line is the perfect tool for recall training and socialisation.Great for recall - A must-have for recall training, this long line dog lead allows you to keep control of your dog while gently encouraging them back to you to reinforce the command.Perfect for all dogs - The Recall Line is also ideal for allowing the safe and controlled socialisation of puppies, young or nervous dogs, and those with behavioural issues.A range of lengths - The Recall Line is available in a choice of lengths – 5m or 10m. With the longer lead better suited for larger dogs to hold - Soft padded webbing ensures this recall training lead is comfortable for you to hold.
