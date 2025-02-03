Gardman No Grow Fat Balls Snax Wild Bird Food 50 Box

Gardman No Grow Fat Snax are a an excellent source of energy and are a year round favourite for our feathered friends. They contain a blend of sunflower hearts, peanut bites and suet treats that will attract a wide range of birds such as Chaffinches, Robins and Dunnocks. Garden birds are welcome guests, but messy eaters and spilled seeds can sprout, causing unwanted weeds. Our No Grow Fat Snax contain ingredients that have been flaked and kibbled so they won’t germinate. Great for garden birds, even better for gardeners.

Pack size: 4.2kg

Ingredients

Sunflower Hearts (25%), Peanut Bites (25%), High Energy Suet (59% more energy and fat than standard Fat Snax), Other Ingredients: Wheat Flour, Beef Tallow, Calcium Carbonate, Colourant

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

