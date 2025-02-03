Marketplace.
image 1 of Triple Moon Polycotton Tote Shopping Bag

Triple Moon Polycotton Tote Shopping Bag

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.99

£10.99/each

Sold and sent by Kingsbury Gifts

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Triple Moon Polycotton Tote Shopping Bag
Perfect for doing the weekly shop, carrying library books, holding essentials for short day trips and more, this Polycotton tote bag makes a great eco-friendly addition to anyone's collection. Features a triple moon design printed on black with a pentagram in the centre. Size: H40cm x W33.5cm.
Sold by Kingsbury Gifts (Kingsbury Gifts Ltd)

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here