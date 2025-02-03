Wellbeing Mini Massage Cushion

Enjoy soothing relief with the portable Mini Massage Cushion by WellBeing. Equipped with four rotating pressure points and optional heat, this cushion targets knots with ease. Rechargeable and perfect for home or travel, it offers hands-free relaxation wherever you go.

Elastic strap keeps the cushion securely attached to chairs. Rechargeable for long-term convenient use on the go. Measures approx. 10cm x 17cm x 29cm

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)