Marketplace.
image 1 of Wellbeing Mini Massage Cushion

Wellbeing Mini Massage Cushion

No ratings yet

Write a review

£30.00

£30.00/each

Sold and sent by Menkind

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Wellbeing Mini Massage Cushion
Enjoy soothing relief with the portable Mini Massage Cushion by WellBeing. Equipped with four rotating pressure points and optional heat, this cushion targets knots with ease. Rechargeable and perfect for home or travel, it offers hands-free relaxation wherever you go.
Elastic strap keeps the cushion securely attached to chairs. Rechargeable for long-termconvenient use on the go. Measures approx. 10cm x 17cm x 29cm
Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here