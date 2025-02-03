RED5 Sound Sleep Soother

Drift into restful sleep with the Sound Sleep Soother. Featuring 6 relaxing sounds and a calming light, it’s perfect for bedtime relaxation. Rechargeable and portable for peaceful sleep anywhere.

Choose between 15 30 or 60 minutes. Rechargeable battery that charges via USB cable (included) Measures approx. 9 cm x 9 cm x 4 cm

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)