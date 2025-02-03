Marketplace.
image 1 of RED5 Night Sky Laser and LED Projector

RED5 Night Sky Laser and LED Projector

No ratings yet

Write a review

£39.00

£39.00/each

Sold and sent by Menkind

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

RED5 Night Sky Laser and LED Projector
Create stunning night sky shows indoors with the RED5 Night Sky Laser Projector. Enjoy dynamic stars and nebulas with adjustable brightness, speed, and patterns. Set timers for 45 or 90 minutes of cosmic bliss and transform any room into a celestial wonderland. Perfect for a relaxing atmosphere at home!
Measures approx. 17.5 cm x 16 cm x 16 cm
Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)

View all TVs & Home Cinema

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here