Draft Wizard Ultrasonic Frothing Beer Dispenser

Enjoy pub-style draft beer at home with the Draft Wizard Ultrasonic Beer Dispenser. Compatible with bottles and cans, it creates the perfect foam for an enhanced beer-drinking experience. Portable for parties and BBQs!

Portable and powered by 2x AA batteries (not included). Measures approx. 43 cm x 23 cm x 15 cm

Sold by Menkind (The Source Wholesale Limited)