Ingenious Wooden Keg Whiskey Barrel

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Give your whiskey an extra kick with this Wooden Keg Whiskey Barrel! It holds 800 ml of your favorite whiskey and comes with a tap for easy pouring. The included funnel makes filling simple, and it’s perfect for adding a rustic touch to your home bar or for parties. Ideal for whiskey lovers, this barrel is both a practical and stylish addition to any gathering. Order yours today and start pouring with style!

Give your whiskey an extra kick with this Wooden Keg Whiskey Barrel! It holds 800 ml of your favorite whiskey and comes with a tap for easy pouring. The included funnel makes filling simple, and it’s perfect for adding a rustic touch to your home bar or for parties. Ideal for whiskey lovers, this barrel is both a practical and stylish addition to any gathering. Order yours today and start pouring with style!

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.