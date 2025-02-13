Marketplace.
image 1 of skinChemists Vitamin C Night Anti-Ageing Christmas Gift Set

skinChemists Vitamin C Night Anti-Ageing Christmas Gift Set

No ratings yet

Write a review

£48.90

£48.90/each

Sold and sent by Skin Research Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

skinChemists Vitamin C Night Anti-Ageing Christmas Gift Set
Introducing the skinChemists Vitamin C Night Anti-Ageing Christmas Gift Set, a luxurious collection designed to rejuvenate your skin while you sleep. Infused with powerful ingredients like Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate and Rose Centifolia Flower Powder, this gift set helps combat the signs of ageing and promotes a radiant complexion. Ideal for the festive season, it makes a thoughtful present for anyone looking to enhance their skincare routine and embrace youthful, glowing skin.This gift set not only nourishes the skin but also provides essential hydration with ingredients like Glycerin and Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride. The soothing blend of natural extracts and vitamins works overnight to improve skin texture and tone, making it a perfect addition to your holiday gifting list. Treat your loved ones (or yourself) to the ultimate pampering experience with the skinChemists Vitamin C Night Anti-Ageing Christmas Gift Set, and let them wake up to beautifully revitalized skin.

Ingredients

Sodium Palmate, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Aqua, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerine, Rose Centifolia Flower Powder, CI 16255 E 124, Parfum, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Linalool, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Gluconolactone, Sodium Benzoate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Calcium Gluconate, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Limonene, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Orange Peel Oil Expressed, Citral, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate
Sold by Skin Research Ltd (skinChemists)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here