skinChemists Vitamin C Night Anti-Ageing Christmas Gift Set

Introducing the skinChemists Vitamin C Night Anti-Ageing Christmas Gift Set, a luxurious collection designed to rejuvenate your skin while you sleep. Infused with powerful ingredients like Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate and Rose Centifolia Flower Powder, this gift set helps combat the signs of ageing and promotes a radiant complexion. Ideal for the festive season, it makes a thoughtful present for anyone looking to enhance their skincare routine and embrace youthful, glowing skin. This gift set not only nourishes the skin but also provides essential hydration with ingredients like Glycerin and Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride. The soothing blend of natural extracts and vitamins works overnight to improve skin texture and tone, making it a perfect addition to your holiday gifting list. Treat your loved ones (or yourself) to the ultimate pampering experience with the skinChemists Vitamin C Night Anti-Ageing Christmas Gift Set, and let them wake up to beautifully revitalized skin.

Ingredients

Sodium Palmate, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Aqua, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerine, Rose Centifolia Flower Powder, CI 16255 E 124, Parfum, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Linalool, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Gluconolactone, Sodium Benzoate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Calcium Gluconate, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Limonene, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Orange Peel Oil Expressed, Citral, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate

Sold by Skin Research Ltd (skinChemists)