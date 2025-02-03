Dove Intensive Repair Super Conditioner 170 ml

Dove 1 Minute Intensive Repair Super Conditioner for Damaged Hair is an intensive hair conditioner for damaged hair which has been infused with the transformative power of serum capsules to effectively repair damaged hair.

Suitable for daily use in place of your regular conditioner, this conditioner leaves you with beautifully replenished, resilient hair in just 1 minute, helping to reconstruct your hair's internal structure with each application of its creamy formula. The unique formula works to smooth away visible signs of damage. Cruelty-free.