Messiah And Eve Hand Wash Liberation

Messiah And Eve Hand Wash Liberation
A restorative hand wash that balances effective and frequent cleansing with moisture-locking ingredients to beat post wash dryness.

Directions :

Apply onto wet or dry hands, lather with water and rinse well.

Features :

  • Cruelty free
  • Fully recyclable packaging
  • UK made
  • Vegan

    • Ingredients:

    Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Glycerin, Parfum, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Glyceryl Caprylate/Caprate, Xylitylglucoside, Anhydroxylitol, Citric Acid, Xylitol, Tocopherol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Glucose, Sodium Benzoate, Octadecyl Di-T-Butyl-4-Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, *Benzyl Alcohol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Extract,*Limonene,*Linalool,*Citral, *Citronellol,*Eugenol,*Coumarin (*Allergens) .

