Marketplace.
4 Piece Bathroom Furniture Set High Gloss White

4 Piece Bathroom Furniture Set High Gloss White

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

4 Piece Bathroom Furniture Set High Gloss White
With this 4 piece bathroom furniture set, you can create additional storage space for your bathroom with a striking, tidy appearance. The clean lines and sleek design blend into your home perfectly. This set contains a bathroom cabinet, a sink cabinet, a low cabinet and a high cabinet. These cabinets offer various storage options and extra space to store items in your bathroom. Additionally, the set is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: High gloss white . Material: Engineered wood . Bathroom cabinet dimensions: 60 x 33 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Sink cabinet dimensions: 60 x 33 x 61 cm (W x D x H) . Low cabinet dimensions: 30 x 30 x 95 cm (W x D x H) . High cabinet dimensions: 30 x 30 x 183.5 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bathroom cabinet . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Low cabinet . 1 x High cabinet
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Bathroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here