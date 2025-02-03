4 Piece Bathroom Furniture Set High Gloss White

This product's currently out of stock

With this 4 piece bathroom furniture set, you can create additional storage space for your bathroom with a striking, tidy appearance. The clean lines and sleek design blend into your home perfectly. This set contains a bathroom cabinet, a sink cabinet, a low cabinet and a high cabinet. These cabinets offer various storage options and extra space to store items in your bathroom. Additionally, the set is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: High gloss white . Material: Engineered wood . Bathroom cabinet dimensions: 60 x 33 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Sink cabinet dimensions: 60 x 33 x 61 cm (W x D x H) . Low cabinet dimensions: 30 x 30 x 95 cm (W x D x H) . High cabinet dimensions: 30 x 30 x 183.5 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bathroom cabinet . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Low cabinet . 1 x High cabinet

