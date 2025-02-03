Marketplace.
James Wellbeloved Dog Food Adult Chicken & Rice 2kg

James Wellbeloved Dog Food Adult Chicken & Rice 2kg

James Wellbeloved Dog Food Adult Chicken & Rice 2kg
We've taken a handful of nature's nourishing ingredients and combined them with flavourful chicken for highly digestible, high quality protein dog food. Then, using all our knowledge and experience, we've added all the vitamins and minerals your pet needs to stay happy, healthy and full of life.
Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Chicken meal 21.5%, Brown rice 20.5%, White rice 20.4%, Naked oats 16%, Whole linseed 4.5%, Chicken fat 4.2%, Sugar beet pulp, Chicken gravy 2.9%, Pea starch, Alfalfa meal, Seaweed, Pea fibre, Fish oil, Potassium chloride, Sodium chloride, Chicory extract 0.1%, Calcium carbonate, Yucca extract 0.02%
