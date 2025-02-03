Spongelle Body Wash Travel Buffer Lavender 43g

Marketplace.
Scent - a moonlit stroll through lavender fields of Provence.The Spongellé Spongology Travel Buffer Lavender is specially formulated to cleanse, exfoliate, massage and nourish the skin, from neck to toe. The Spongology Collection features unique body wash infused buffers enriched with skin softening ingredients and extracts of rosehip, green tea and hibiscus. The propriety infusion technology cleverly triggers time-released lather which guarantees a minimum of 5+ washes.
