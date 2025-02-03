Marketplace.
Kaeso Bearberry Smoothie Cuticle Remover 195ml

Kaeso Bearberry Smoothie Cuticle Remover 195ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Nail Polish Direct

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Kaeso Bearberry Smoothie Cuticle Remover 195ml
Kaeso Bearberry Smoothie Cuticle Remover 195ml is made of a unique formula of the finest natural ingredients to assure high quality skincare. This cuticle remover helps to soften dead and damaged cuticle tissue, prior to removal. Make your clients' nails look fresh and healthy with this remover. Contains no Parabens, Sulphates, Propylene Glycol or Mineral Oils. Cruelty-free and Vegan-friendly.
Sold by Nail Polish Direct (KST'S LIMITED)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here