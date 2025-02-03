Pretty Pro Reusable Press On Nails In Tip Top Condition 24pcs

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£0 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

With the Pretty Pro press on false nails we are confident you will find the perfect set for any occasion. All of the nails are long lasting, reusable, and with 10 sizes in each pack, everyone is guaranteed a perfect fit and there are over 100 styles to choose from. Each pack contains 24 nails in 10 different sizes to suit all nail sizes. Inside each set of nails there is a Dual File, Cuticle Stick & Nail Glue included. Pretty Pro press on false nails are Cruelty-free and Vegan friendly. Please refer to packaging for product advisory warnings.

Colour: Shiny & White Shape: Square Length: Medium With the Pretty Pro press on false nails we are confident you will find the perfect set for any occasion. All of the nails are long lasting, reusable, and with 10 sizes in each pack, everyone is guaranteed a perfect fit and there are over 100 styles to choose from. Each pack contains 24 nails in 10 different sizes to suit all nail sizes. Inside each set of nails there is a Dual File, Cuticle Stick & Nail Glue included. Pretty Pro press on false nails are Cruelty-free and Vegan friendly. Please refer to packaging for product advisory warnings.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.