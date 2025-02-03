Marketplace.
Ardell Nail Addict Adhesive Brush On Glue 4g

Ardell Nail Addict Adhesive Brush On Glue 4g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£3.95

£3.95/each

Sold and sent by Nail Polish Direct

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Ardell Nail Addict Adhesive Brush On Glue 4g
Keep your false nails perfectly in place with this Brush-on Nail Glue by Ardell. Perfect for acrylic press on nails, this glue gives you complete control when applying thanks to the brush on applicator. The precision applicator brush ensures that glue only goes where it's supposed to - so that you're left with a flawless finish and nails that can't be moved unless you need them to be.
Sold by Nail Polish Direct (KST'S LIMITED)

View all Manicure & Pedicure

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here