Marketplace.
image 1 of Mavala Nail Brush

Mavala Nail Brush

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Nail Polish Direct

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Mavala Nail Brush
Mavala Manicure Scrubbing Brush To Clean Nails helps scrub and clean the nails & cuticles with their flexible and synthetic bristles. The nail brush does contain a folding clasp, which help ensure hygienic protection of the brush and bristles. Designed to help maintain the cleanliness of the nails without being too abrasive.
Sold by Nail Polish Direct (KST'S LIMITED)

View all Manicure & Pedicure

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here