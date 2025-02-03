Marketplace.
Mavala SCIENTIFIQUE K+ Nail Hardener PRO KERATIN 2ml

Mavala SCIENTIFIQUE K+ Nail Hardener PRO KERATIN 2ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.45

£9.45/each

Sold and sent by Nail Polish Direct

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Mavala SCIENTIFIQUE K+ Nail Hardener PRO KERATIN 2ml
Mavala Scientifique K+ 2ml hardens the nail plate thanks to a scientific active ingredient that improves the cohesion of keratin fibres thus allowing the three principal nail layers to bond together. It also contains crystal resin tears, a gum extracted from the pistachio mastic tree that helps the natural keratinization process of nails, reinforcing them. This penetrating aqueous solution, that is neither a base nor a nail polish, hardens soft nails and avoids them breaking or splitting.
Sold by Nail Polish Direct (KST'S LIMITED)

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here