Mavala Nailactan Nutritive Cream for Damaged Nails 15ml

Nailactan 15ml Pot is a cream for damaged, dry, brittle, fragile nails, composed of essential amino acids, lipids and kerato-balancing and fortifying vitamins. Its nourishing and moisturizing action restores flexibility to the nail plate, improves its general condition and makes nails more resistant to splitting. Long term care.
