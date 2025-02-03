By Wishtrend Clear Skin Shield Patch

By Wishtrend Clear Skin Shield Patch is a hydrocolloid acne patch that protects the skin against dirty water, dust, and physical contact. Hydrocolloid is a key ingredient. It pampers acne and blisters and prevents scars from infection. The thin, breathable fabric quickly absorbs impurities while naturally covering problem areas. Irritation-free spot care for breakouts and pimples. 12mm X 2 Sheets + 14mm 1 Sheet

Ingredients

Hydrocolloid Sheet 9 Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

Sold by Skinsider (Skinsider Cosmetics Ltd)