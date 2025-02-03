Ma:nyo Bifida Biome Aqua Barrier Cream 80ml

Indulge your skin in the luxurious hydration of Manyo's Bifida Biome Aqua Barrier Cream. Crafted with care, this lightweight cream features advanced Liposome micro-capsules that swiftly and deeply penetrate the skin, delivering unparalleled moisture where it's needed most. Enhanced with innovative Bifida Biome™ technology, it works tirelessly to fortify your skin's natural barrier, ensuring a harmonious and well-balanced complexion. Infused with the power of Hyaluronic Acid, this cream goes beyond ordinary hydration, providing intense moisture that leaves your skin feeling plump, supple, and irresistibly smooth. Each application envelops your skin in a veil of replenishing hydration, revitalizing it from within and unveiling a dewy, radiant glow. Say goodbye to dry, lackluster skin and hello to a complexion that exudes vitality and health. Elevate your skincare routine with Manyo's Bifida Biome Aqua Barrier Cream and experience the transformative power of deeply nourished and beautifully hydrated skin. Size: 80ml

Ingredients

Bifida Ferment Lysate, Centella Asiatica Leaf Water, Purified Water, Propanediol, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Niacinamide, Isononyl Isononanoate, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Pentylene Glycol, Dimethicone, Cutibacterium Granulosum Ferment Extract Filtrate (10, 000ppm), Bifida Ferment Filtrate, Lactobacillus/Pumpkin Fruit Ferment Filtrate, Lactobacillus Ferment Lysate, Lactococcus Ferment Lysate, Saccharomyces Ferment Filtrate, Glycyrrhiza Uralensis (Licorice) Root Extract, Lactobacillus Ferment, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Vincetoxicum Atratum Extract, Anastatica Hierochuntica Extract (Resurrection Plant), Chrysanthemum Zawadskii Extract, Artemisia Capillaris Extract, Cyperus Rotundus Root Extract, Leonurus Sibiricus Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid, Evening Primrose Extract, Pinus Palustris Leaf Extract, Pueraria Lobata Root Extract, Ulmus Davidiana Root Extract, Panthenol, Borago Officinalis Extract, Centaurea Cyanus Flower Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower/Leaf Extract, Hyacinthus Orientalis (Hyacinth) Extract, Lavender Flower Water, Salvia Sclarea (Clary) Extract, Ceramide NP, Hydrogenated Olive Oil Unsaponifiables, Squalane, Sodium Hyaluronate Crosspolymer, Fructooligosaccharides, Fructose, Tromethamine, Asiaticoside, Asiatic Acid, Madecassic Acid, Chlorella Vulgaris Extract, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, Paeonia Albiflora Flower Extract, Gossypium Herbaceum (Cotton) Seed Extract, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Polydecene, Glucose, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Acrylate/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Extract, Hydrolyzed Glycosaminoglycans, Agar, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Dimethyl Sulfone, Betaine Salicylate, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Benzyl Glycol, Dextrin, Sodium Phytate, Adenosine, Tocopherol Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer’s discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

